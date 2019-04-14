TORNADO WATCH in effect for Upstate SC and NE Georgia until 7 PM.
Severe weather will be likely Sunday as a massive storm system moves in from the west with all modes of severe weather possible.
Showers have developed this morning, with pockets of heavy rain. T-storms will pick up in intensity toward midday.
The time frame of highest concern is from 11am-6pm for the main possibility of damaging straight line wind gusts.
There's also a chance for large hail, flash flooding, and perhaps even a few tornadoes.
A few lingering storms are possible Sunday night, but safe to say the main line of storms will have already moved through at that point.
Outside of thunderstorms, winds will be especially high in the high elevations of western North Carolina (above 3500 feet).
This is where a HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect from midnight Saturday night through 10 PM Sunday for gusts upwards of 50 mph.
Monday will be a bit cooler with highs in the 60s to near 70, but a good chunk of next week looks dry and warm before our next storms move through on Friday.
