Overnight, we're watching a sharp cold front triggering heavy rain and storms into the mountains first, then the front moves into the Upstate with heavy rain, gusty winds, and vivid lightning into Sunday morning. There's a low but not zero chance of an isolated tornado late tonight into early Sunday. Lows only bottom out in the mid 60s, 50s in the mountains.
A Tornado Watch was issued until 3 a.m. for Swain and Graham counties in North Carolina.
We see a lull in the activity for a part of Sunday, with rain picking up in the evening again, mountains will transition to snow toward the evening and Sunday night. 2 to 3 inches could fall in the highest elevations, with light snow accumulations in the valleys. Highs Sunday are in the 60s to around 70, but a sharp drop at night into the 20s and 30s by Monday morning.
Much colder air filters into the region early next week with 40s and 50s for highs, with 20s and 30s for lows. Winter returns next week!
