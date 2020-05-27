Rain just keeps coming, as a low pressure moves in from the south on Wednesday, then another system approaches Thursday and Friday from the west. Conditions slowly calm down into this weekend with sunshine in store by Sunday.
This morning begins with clouds and temperatures in the 60s. Through the day we’ll watch an area of low pressure moving north along the Carolina coast. This is not expected to be a tropical system, but a heavy rain producer nonetheless.
We will be on the western periphery of the heaviest rain, so most of us will see scattered light showers, while eastern zones like Gaffney and Union could see some steady rainfall for several hours. Highs reach the low 70s area-wide.
Rain will clear out tonight, then another system approaches for Thursday and Friday afternoons. We could see a few stronger storms develop late each day, with damaging wind being the primary concern.
A few lingering storms could come on Saturday, but signs are pointing to a building area of high pressure for Sunday. This could mean the first dry days we have forecast for quite some time, lasting into a couple days next week.
