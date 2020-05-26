Rain just keeps coming, as a low pressure moves in from the south on Wednesday, then another system approaches Thursday and Friday from the west. Conditions slowly calm down into this weekend.
Tonight expect scattered showers, with mostly light rain and clouds skies. Lows will drop to 64 in the Upstate and 60 in the mountains by Wednesday morning. Through the day we’ll be watching an area of low pressure move north along the Carolina coast. This is not expected to be a tropical system, but a heavy rain producer nonetheless.
We will be on the western periphery of the heaviest rain, so most of us will see scattered light showers, while eastern zones like Gaffney and Union could see some steady rainfall for several hours.
Rain will clear out Wednesday night, then another system approaches for Thursday and Friday afternoons. We could see a few stronger storms develop late day, with damaging wind being the primary concern.
We could see a few lingering storms on Saturday, but signs are pointing to a building area of high pressure for Sunday into Monday. This could mean the first dry days we have forecasted for quite some time!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.