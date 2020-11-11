We continue to see a plume of tropical moisture across the Upstate bringing us frequent showers and T-Storms. Some have had rates of 1 to 2 inches of rain per hour. Use extreme caution traveling this evening and tonight with more in the way of showers and T-Storms with very heavy rain at times. Make sure you find another route if you come upon flooded roads, remember the saying "Turn Around Don't Drown". Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Expect more showers and a few T-Storms early Thursday morning, watch for isolated flooding in poor drainage areas. The rain tapers off through the day with afternoon sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday night expect clearing skies and cooler temperatures with lows in the upper 50s for the mountains and near 60 for the Upstate.
For Friday we're looking at drier conditions and temperatures in the upper 70s for the Upstate and low to mid 70s for the mountains.
The weekend looks pretty good, there could be a shower, but overall partly cloudy with highs in the 60s to near 70. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s for the mountains and low 50s for the Upstate.
