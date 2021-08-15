For tonight scattered showers and storms are in the forecast due to tropical moisture streaming in from the south. Lows will be near 70 in the Upstate and mid to upper 60s in the mountains.
For much of the week ahead, tropical moisture will stream in from the remnants of Fred. A stalled out boundary will be the focus for very heavy rain at times, with a flash flood potential through the middle of the week, and possible landslides in the mountains too. Temperatures will only be in the low 80s Monday through Wednesday for the Upstate, and mid to upper 70s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 60s to around 70.
The tropical influence will start to wind down by Friday into the weekend with warming temperatures. Highs return to the mid and upper 80s in the Upstate and hold in the low 80s for the mountains.
We also continue to watch Tropical system Grace as the storm moves into the Caribbean and Islands. The current track takes Grace into the middle of the Gulf of Mexico mid to later part of next week. Too soon to tell if Grace will have any impacts on the Upstate.
