Heavy rain, gusty wind, and isolated strong storms will move through the western Carolinas in the days ahead, as remnants from Hurricane Zeta move in. It begins today, and lasts through early afternoon Thursday. Cooler, clearer conditions move in just in time for Halloween.
Spotty rain moves through this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. It won't warm up as much today compared to yesterday with highs in the 60s to low 70s. On and off showers will continue.
Landfall is expected in Louisiana tonight, and as the remnants of Zeta push inland toward us, we'll see the intensity of the rain pick up as well as thunderstorms.
Thursday holds on to the soggy conditions, and highs in the 70s. Some storms on Thursday will produce very heavy rain and the possibility of damaging winds. Our area will see 2 to 5 inches of rain with the possibility of flooding, especially in the mountains. Winds with the system will gust 30-50 mph across the area from Thursday morning into the afternoon, with trees falling and power outages possible. It'll begin to dry out and cool down Thursday night.
Friday brings one or two lingering showers, with otherwise a sunnier sky and highs in the 60s and 70s. Friday night gets chilly in the 40s.
Saturday for Halloween, sunshine comes back in full force. Highs stay much cooler, only reaching the 50s and low 60s, followed by an overnight in the 40s to upper 30s. Sunday into next week looks mainly dry and cool.
