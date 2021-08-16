For much of the week ahead, tropical moisture will stream in from Fred. A stalled out boundary will be the focus for very heavy rain at times, with a flash flood potential through the middle of the week, and possible landslides in the mountains too. Not to mention, we also have the chance for strong to severe storms today through Wednesday. This is the time to stay weather aware.
In the tropics forecast, Fred, will strengthen and likely make a Florida landfall as a tropical storm in the Florida panhandle late this evening. Today through Wednesday expect some heavy rains. 3 to 5+ inches will be possible over the course of these next 72 hours.
Temperatures will only be in the lower 80s Monday through Wednesday for the Upstate, and middle to upper 70s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 60s to around 70.
The tropical influence will start to wind down by Friday into the weekend with warming temperatures. Highs return to the mid and upper 80s in the Upstate and hold in the low 80s for the mountains.
We also continue to watch tropical system Grace as the storm moves over the Caribbean Islands. The current track takes Grace into the middle of the Gulf of Mexico mid to later part of next week moving closer towards Mexico.
There is also tropical depression 8 near Bermuda. The track so far is south and should not impact the Carolinas from the current forecast track.
Stay weather aware and remember turn around don't drown if you encounter a flooded road.
