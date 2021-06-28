Happy Monday everyone! We hope you had a great weekend and we welcome you to the start of the new workweek. Rain chances are back in the forecast this week along with higher humidity levels. A tropical wave is spinning in the Atlantic, aiming for the east coast. It could get to tropical status later today, as of this morning, it’s at a 70% for possible tropical development.
This morning starts off with mostly clear skies and mild temperatures. Another hot summer day is expected with temperatures reaching the 80s to 90 degrees. A few scattered showers will be possible this afternoon. Spotty rain locally will last tonight in some areas as low temperatures dip into the 60s and lower 70s. Tonight the tropical system will strike the Georgia/South Carolina east coast creating a better chance for showers in our area Tuesday.
Tuesday, the tropical development should be moving through central Georgia, giving us a slightly better chance for showers and storms. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains.
Slightly lower chances for rain and storms Wednesday and Thursday before chances increase Friday and this weekend due to a cold front to our north. High temperatures will remain in the 80s through the week.
Keep the umbrella with you for these next several days as rain could impact your area as you venture out.
Have a great day!
