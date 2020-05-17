Tropical Storm Arthur formed at around 11 PM Saturday just off the east coast of Florida and is moving north.
The SC coast could experience some of the outer bands of the storm along with some high surf/rip currents Sunday.
Better chances for tropical storm conditions will be in the Outer Banks of North Carolina Monday as the eye of the storm makes a close pass on that area.
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the NC coast as 40 mph winds, heavy rain and high surf will happen there on Monday.
No local impacts will be felt.
In terms of our area, next week is looking fairly rainy along with a decent chance for thunderstorms Monday along with a low end severe threat.
Sunday looks mostly dry with a very off chance at a pop-up evening shower or storms.
Isolated showers and storms become possible Sunday night into early Monday.
Better chance for widespread rain and storms arrive Monday afternoon and evening that could even bring some damaging wind and large hail.
A mid to upper level low will stall over the area Tuesday through Thursday which will bring temperatures back into the 60s and 70s with scattered showers and perhaps a few storms each day.
Things should both dry and warm back up by later in the week into next weekend.
