Newly named Tropical Storm Danny has formed and is heading for the GA/SC coast this evening. It has winds of 45 mph and heavy rain as well.
For the overnight hours, we're looking at partly cloudy skies locally, with warm and muggy conditions, with lows near 70 in the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains.
On Tuesday, the remnants of the tropical system will make its way through eastern Georgia and a part of Upstate SC. As a result, we'll see numerous showers and T-Storms, some containing very heavy rain. Temperatures will be held back a bit because of the rain. Highs will be in the mid 80s in the Upstate and low 80s in the mountains. Tuesday night the rain and storms wind down with lows near 70, and mid 60s in the mountains.
Slightly lower chances for rain and storms Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 80s in the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains. Lows at night near 70, with mid 60s in the mountains.
A slow moving cold front will increase shower and T-Storm chances Friday into the upcoming 4th of July holiday weekend, with highs in the low to mid 80s for the mountains and upper 70s to near 80 in the mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.