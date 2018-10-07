Tropical Storm Michael is moving into the Gulf of Mexico, strengthening, and will deliver pockets of heavy rain to the Carolinas from Wednesday into Thursday after making landfall in the Florida Panhandle.
As of 11 PM Sunday, the storm had 60 mph winds near the center located just east of the Yucatan Peninsula and moving slowly to the north.
It is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday, and then could be as strong as a category 2 hurricane upon landfall in the Florida Panhandle Tuesday night/Wednesday.
After landfall, it will move northeast and weaken quickly into a tropical storm/depression.
As far as local impacts are concerned, pockets of heavy rain are possible between Wednesday and Thursday and maybe even isolated severe weather.
The track of the storm will ultimately determine where in the Carolinas/Georgia the heaviest rain/severe weather happens.
Some forecast models have the center of the storm moving into the western Carolinas, which would mean eastern parts of the Upstate/mountains getting the worst of it.
Other models have the storm moving across the midlands/lowcountry, which would mean the heaviest rain falling out there and less rain here.
There's still a level of uncertainty with the track of this storm, so be sure to listen for future updates this week as the storm approaches.
Before Michael hits, Monday and Tuesday will bring increasing clouds and spotty drizzle with highs in the middle 70s to lower 80s.
heavy rain associated with Michael looks most probable late Wednesday into Thursday, and then move out by Thursday night/Friday.
After Michael, we FINALLY get to feel like Fall outside with highs in the lower and middle 70s and lows in the 50s area-wide Friday into next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.