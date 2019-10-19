Tropical Storm Nestor will move into southern Georgia and southern South Carolina tonight, bringing a continued rain threat to the western Carolinas.
Rain will continue throughout the day today, becoming locally heavy at times with an increasing breeze as well. Temperatures will hover generally in the 50s, making for a great day to stay indoors with some soup and football!
Rain totals look to approach or exceed 1 inch for the Upstate, with a bit less for the mountains. This beneficial rain will hopefully erase a little of the rain deficit!
Sunday should begin mostly dry with sunshine by the afternoon! Highs will make it into the low 70s for the Upstate and mid 60s for the mountains.
Next week another chance for rain comes late Monday into Tuesday and that will usher in cooler air yet again!
