Clouds and showers will be the rule this weekend, with the greatest rain threat arriving early Sunday. Temps will remain mild through much of next week.
Tropical Storm Olga has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, but is expected to be a remnant low by the time it gets into the southeast. It will feed plenty of moisture into the region!
Saturday is looking mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s and scattered rain. Rain becomes widespread toward Sunday morning. Rain totals don’t look terribly high, but over an inch of rain could fall through the weekend.
Sunday morning could bring a few t-storms, along with some heavy downpours. Rain should thin out into the afternoon.
Unfortunately we may see another system move in toward middle of next week to bring a chance of rain for Halloween festivities. We will fine tine the timing on that rain as we get closer!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.