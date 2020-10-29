Weather Alerts
Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for portions of the viewing area, from the mountains through the central Upstate and part of NE Georgia.
Latest Forecast
Winds are forecasted to be anywhere from 30 to 50 mph primarily this morning through the early afternoon. Find out exact timing here with the Hour-By-Hour Wind forecast.
A Flash Flood Watch is also in place for portions of the area.
Hurricane Zeta made landfall in Louisiana Wednesday night, and has weakened to a Tropical Storm. The storm track pushes right over the NC/TN line throughout the day today, bringing widespread concern for rain, wind, and severe storms.
The worst of the weather comes this morning through midday, with temperatures in the 70s. Expect very heavy rain and the possibility of damaging winds. Our area will see 1 to 5 inches of rain with the possibility of flooding, especially in the mountains, with a Flash Flood Watch in place. Winds with the system will gust 30 to 50 mph across the area from Thursday morning into the afternoon, with trees falling and power outages possible. It'll begin to dry out and cool down Thursday night.
Below is a look at the projected wind speeds throughout the day on Thursday:
Friday brings one or two lingering showers to the mountains, and otherwise a sunnier sky and highs in the 60s and 70s. Friday night gets chilly in the 40s.
Saturday for Halloween, sunshine comes back in full force. Highs stay much cooler, only reaching the 50s and low 60s, followed by an overnight in the 40s to upper 30s. Sunday into next week looks mainly dry and cool.
