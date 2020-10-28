Weather Alerts
Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for portions of the viewing are. See image below.
Winds are forecasted to be anywhere from 20 to 50 mph primarily on Thursday morning through the afternoon. Find out exact timing here with the Hour-By-Hour Wind forecast.
Flash Flood Watch in place for portions of the area.
Heavy rain, gusty wind, and isolated strong storms will move through the western Carolinas in the days ahead, as remnants from Hurricane Zeta move in. It begins today, and lasts through our Thursday. Cooler, clearer conditions move in just in time for Halloween.
On and off rain showers will continue this afternoon with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
Hurricane Zeta will make a landfall in Louisiana tonight, and as the remnants of Zeta push inland toward us, we'll see the intensity of the rain pick up, the winds and thunderstorms which could go strong to severe.
Thursday holds on to the soggy conditions, and highs in the 70s. Some storms on Thursday will produce very heavy rain and the possibility of damaging winds. Our area will see 1 to 5 inches of rain with the possibility of flooding, especially in the mountains. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for parts of the area to account for this. Winds with the system will gust 30 to 50 mph across the area from Thursday morning into the afternoon, with trees falling and power outages possible. It'll begin to dry out and cool down Thursday night.
Below is a look at the projected wind speeds throughout the day on Thursday:
Friday brings one or two lingering showers, otherwise a sunnier sky and highs in the 60s and 70s. Friday night gets chilly in the 40s.
Saturday for Halloween, sunshine comes back in full force. Highs stay much cooler, only reaching the 50s and low 60s, followed by an overnight in the 40s to upper 30s. Sunday into next week looks mainly dry and cool.
