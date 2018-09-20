After the devastation of parts of the NC coast, and major flooding issues for North and South Carolina, the last thing anyone wants to talk about is the tropics! Florence moves out to the Atlantic and has lost all of its tropical characteristics. However, what is left could reform into a low end storm toward the weekend. What would this mean for the U.S.? Not much… Luckily computer models keep the storm weak and the cold front that will push eastward into our area will keep the storm from approaching the coastline. At least that’s how it looks now, so we’ll keep monitoring the situation for any changes that could arise. Right now there is a 20% chance it could develop tropical characteristics again. If it was named it would be called Kirk.
There is another area of disturbed weather that is not too far from the Caribbean. It only has a 10% chance of formation and would move due west into the Caribbean and ultimately central America.
Take home message – Those along the coast always need to be on the alert, but for now we don’t see anything threatening! Hopefully the rest of hurricane season will be quiet!
Everyone knows Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays. But the devastation left by Hurricane Florence prompted one location to break the tradition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.