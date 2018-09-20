After the devastation of parts of the NC coast, and major flooding issues for North and South Carolina, the last thing anyone wants to talk about is the tropics! Florence moves out to the Atlantic and has lost all of its tropical characteristics. However, what is left could reform into a low end storm toward the weekend. What would this mean for the U.S.? Not much… Luckily computer models keep the storm weak and the cold front that will push eastward into our area will keep the storm from approaching the coastline. At least that’s how it looks now, so we’ll keep monitoring the situation for any changes that could arise. Right now there is a 20% chance it could develop tropical characteristics again. If it was named it would be called Kirk.

There is another area of disturbed weather that is not too far from the Caribbean. It only has a 10% chance of formation and would move due west into the Caribbean and ultimately central America.

Take home message – Those along the coast always need to be on the alert, but for now we don’t see anything threatening! Hopefully the rest of hurricane season will be quiet!