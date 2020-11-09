Tropical Storm Eta continues to meander around the eastern Gulf of Mexico after making landfall in the Florida Keys over the weekend.
Right now models take it north SLOWLY and weaken it to a depression as it approaches the gulf coast.
The spaghetti models show several alternative tracks, but the majority take the storm toward LA coastline by early Saturday. This could line up with the arrival of a cold front, and that same front will sweep into our area Saturday night into Sunday.
Therefore, we could see some tropical moisture from Eta this weekend, but wind threat looks minimal for us as the system will be highly weakened. We'll fine-tune exactly when, and how much rain, we'll see once the weekend gets closer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.