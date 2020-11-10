With Tropical Storm Eta still spinning in the Gulf of Mexico, surrounding locations like Cuba and Florida continue to receive plenty of rainfall and stronger winds.
Eta is stationary near Cuba as of Tuesday morning and weather models are tracking the storm to slowly move north as it weakens closer to Florida's panhandle by the weekend.
The tropical storm is expected to loose steam nearing the end of the week.
Eta could line up with the approaching cold front currently draped across the Midwest. That means we could see some significant moisture, something we will keep a close eye on.
Stay with us for updates on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.