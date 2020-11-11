Eta is still spinning in the Gulf of Mexico drenching surrounding areas like Cuba and Florida.
As of Wednesday morning Eta has upgraded to a hurricane, category 1. This tropical system is expected to make landfall near Tampa Florida sometime Thursday.
We are getting hit hard from all the tropical moisture feeding into the southeast.
For your weather outlook today, click here to visit our local weather article.
Stay with us for updates on-air and online.
