Winds are still gusting to 30-40 mph as Tropical Storm Michael moves through North Carolina. Rain is ending across the Upstate and mountains now.
Currently the storm is packing 50 mph winds and is a tropical storm as it moves through the Midlands.
Flash Flood WARNINGS remain in effect for Cherokee County until 4 PM.
Flood WARNINGS are in effect for eastern Greenville & Spartanburg Counties until 4:15 PM as well as many areas of western North Carolina.
A tropical storm warning still remains for the eastern Upstate and foothills of North Carolina but will likely be lifted toward this evening.
Major hurricane Michael made landfall at 1:37 PM near Mexico Beach, FL with winds of 155 mph. This is a category 4 storm, just shy of category 5 intensity.
A flash flood watch has been issued ahead of the heavy rains from Michael. It will last through 8 PM Thursday.
Thursday - Rain from the morning will exit to the east, and give way to a cool & breezy day with 40+ mph gusts remaining possible. A little bit of sun is also possible by the end of the day yielding highs in the 70s.
Thursday Night - Breezy, but dry with much cooler lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
After Michael - Fall-like conditions take over with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s Friday and this weekend with crisp morning lows in the 40s and 50s.
We'll bring you the latest on Michael as we get it, and remember that any change to the track will impact our weather here in the western Carolinas.
