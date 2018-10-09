Hurricane Michael is a category 3 MAJOR hurricane with winds at 120 mph. It is expected to make landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast by Wednesday midday near Panama City.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued ahead of the heavy rains from Michael. It will last through 8PM Thursday.
The storm should weaken quickly as it comes ashore and is expected to be a tropical storm as it moves across the Carolinas. Our impacts would be felt starting Wednesday morning and lasting through late Thursday, with the worst on Thursday morning. Here's a timeline of what to expect:
Wednesday - Scattered showers, breezy winds gusting to 25 mph. Pockets of heavy rain are possible, especially in the afternoon.
Wednesday night - Winds increase, gusting over 30 mph with a steadier rain building in.
Thursday - Blowing rainfall, winds potentially gusting to 40 mph which is tropical storm strength. Conditions improve after 1PM as the storm moves away quickly.
Thursday Night - Isolated showers, clearing.
We'll bring you the latest on Michael as we get it, and remember that any change to the track will impact our weather here in the western Carolinas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.