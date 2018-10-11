** Tornado WATCH issued for Spartanburg, Laurens, Cherokee, Elbert, Abbeville, Greenwood, Newberry, Union Counties until 7 AM Thursday **
Major hurricane Michael made landfall at 1:37 PM near Mexico Beach, FL with winds of 155 mph. This is a category 4 storm, just shy of category 5 intensity.
Currently the storm is packing 60 mph winds and is a tropical storm.
A tropical storm warning has been issued for Elbert, Greenwood, Abbeville, Newberry, Laurens, and Union Counties. In these areas, tropical storm are conditions are POSSIBLE late tonight through noon Thursday.
A flash flood watch has been issued ahead of the heavy rains from Michael. It will last through 8 PM Thursday.
The hurricane is expected to be a tropical storm as it moves across the Carolinas Thursday.
Tonight - Winds increase, gusting over 30 mph with a steadier rain building in. Small threat for severe weather.
Thursday - Blowing rainfall, winds potentially gusting to 40 mph which is tropical storm strength. Conditions improve after 1 PM as the storm moves away quickly.
Thursday Night - Breezy, but dry with much cooler lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
After Michael - Fall-like conditions take over with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s Friday and this weekend with crisp morning lows in the 40s and 50s.
We'll bring you the latest on Michael as we get it, and remember that any change to the track will impact our weather here in the western Carolinas.
