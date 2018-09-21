CONWAY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Santee Cooper says the Waccamaw River began overtopping Ash Pond 1 around 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

The overflow from Grainger ash pond No. 1 is not expected to have a significant environmental impact at this time due ash excavation, according to a spokeswoman.

The company says the river will reach a new historic flood level because of Hurricane Florence, outdoing the records set by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. To that end, Santee Cooper has pumped water into the pond to balance rising river levels, something engineers believe will help the structural integrity of the dike.

“Santee Cooper will be monitoring the dike throughout the night and is prepared to make all appropriate notifications once it occurs,” said Jim Brogdon, interim president and CEO. “We are also are taking baseline surface water and sediment samples and will continue to sample the river and pond water after an overtopping, as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The company also says a second ash pond at the site has additional protection from the rising river, provided by an AquaDam, silt fencing and floating environmental containment boom that Santee Cooper has placed over the past week. Although most of the ash in pond 2 also has been excavated, an estimated 200,000 tons remain in a corner farthest away from the river.

Santee Cooper is monitoring river forecasts and says they don't expect the Waccamaw River to reach the top of the AquaDam for "several more days", but says its difficult to predict whether pond 2 will overflow. If that were to occur, the company says preventative measures will mitigate potential impacts.