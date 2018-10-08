Hurricane Michael is a category 1 hurricane with winds at 80 mph. It is expected to become a major hurricane by late Tuesday and make landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast by Wednesday midday.
The storm should weaken as it comes ashore, and is expected to be a tropical storm as it moves across the Carolinas. Our impacts would be felt starting Wednesday morning and lasting through late Thursday. Here's a breakdown of the timeline:
Wednesday - Scattered showers, breezy winds gusting to 25 mph. Pockets of heavy rain are possible.
Wednesday Night - Winds increase, gusting over 30 mph with a steadier rain building in.
Thursday - Blowing rainfall, winds potentially gusting to 40 mph which is tropical storm strength. Conditions improve after 1PM as the storm moves away quickly.
Thursday Night - Isolated showers, clearing.
We'll bring you the latest on Michael as we get it, and remember that any change to the track will impact our weather here in the western Carolinas.
