For the overnight hours expect mostly cloudy skies with chilly conditions, a few showers can't be ruled out. Lows will be in the mid 40s for the Upstate with upper 30s in the mountains.
Heading into Wednesday, we'll see mainly cloudy skies with showers, especially later in the day. It will be cooler, with highs in the 50s. Wednesday night we'll see some showers, with even some snowflakes above 3,500 feet. Lows will be in the low 40s, with upper 30s in the mountains.
Thursday ends up the coldest day of the week, reaching only into the upper 40s for the Upstate in the Upstate and mid 40s in the mountains, with scattered showers and some high elevation snow showers. The overnight gets even colder, dropping into the 30s for the entire area. For Friday expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s.
In the overnights from the end of the week into the weekend, we're looking at a frost and freeze with lows in the 30s area-wide, even 20s in the mountains. Skies will be mostly sunny then, and the days should end up back in the 50s to low 60s by Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.