A stretch of dry weather has temperatures climbing this week, but rain returns to the forecast by Thursday.
Today starts in he 20s and 30s under a mostly clear sky, and we'll have thin, high clouds throughout the day. Highs reach the low to mid-50s, and drop to freezing and below tonight.
Skies will stay mostly sunny through Tuesday with highs in the 50s, followed by increasing clouds Wednesday. Some showers could get going late Wednesday as highs reach the low 50s, with more rain into the night with lows around 40.
There will be a better chance for showers Thursday and part of Friday, but no washout weather is expected. Highs warm into the 60s to end the week, drying out and staying mild into the weekend.
Some models are in disagreement about the end of week, with some bringing a cold snap that could mean a brief mountain snow as moisture wraps up. We'll watch the latest and keep you informed.
