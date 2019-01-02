(FOX Carolina) - Today stays mostly cloudy and mild before our next two rounds of rain move through.
Though a quick passing shower is possible today, expect a generally dry, mostly cloudy sky with highs reaching the 50s and lower 60s. Late overnight, widespread rain moves in and could become heavy at times.
A few pockets of rain will linger into Thursday morning, but the rest of the day should dry out with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the 50s.
The next round of rain will then move in Thursday night and continue throughout most of the day Friday, holding highs in the low to mid-50s. Nearly 2" of rain will fall before the end of the week, so be mindful of the possibility for flooding.
Finally, a nicer weather pattern moves in for the weekend and early next week. Expect cool mornings and sunny, mild afternoons in the 50s to lower 60s. The next rain chance will arrive on Tuesday with the quick passage of a cold front.
