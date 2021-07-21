We're looking at a typical July summer pattern for the Upstate the next several days. You'll also notice hazy and smoky skies. The smoke is from wildfires out west. The smoke with the full moon should make for pretty colors Friday.
For the overnight hours we're looking at mostly clear skies and mild low temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 in the Upstate with mid 60s in the mountains.
Thursday into the weekend we'll see consistent July weather. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with only a 20% chance of a shower or T-Storm. Skies will remain hazy and smoky with highs in the low 90s for the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains. At night it will be mostly clear with lows near 70 in the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains.
For early next week there could be a slight uptick in showers and storms as temperatures remain around normal, in the low 90s.
