Starting with mainly clouds, isolated showers move in today, though many areas will stay dry. Temperatures start in the 50s to low 60sm, and reach the mid-70s to around 80 degrees with a light breeze out of the south.
Our chance for showers and storms increase Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the low 80s for the Upstate and upper 70s in the mountains, with overnights in the 60s.
Showers become more isolated again into the weekend with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Lows at night will be in the 60s.
