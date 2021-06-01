For the overnight hours we're looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling back into the low 60s by morning for the Upstate, with mid 50s for the mountains.
On Wednesday we'll see increasing showers and a few storms, isolated in nature. High temperatures will be near 80 in the Upstate and mid 70s in the mountains. Wednesday we're looking at mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 60s and upper 50s in the mountains.
Our chances for showers and storms increase Thursday and Friday High temperatures will be in the low 80s for the Upstate and upper 70s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 60s for the Upstate and mountains.
Showers become more isolated again Friday into the weekend with temperatures in the low to mid 80s for the Upstate and upper 70s to near 80 in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 60s.
Today marks the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season. At this time conditions are quiet in the tropics.
