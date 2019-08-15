Storm chances go down for the rest of the week, with temps near normal for this time of year. Isolated storms remain possible, but the rain chance goes up toward the end of the weekend, and stick around into next week.
This morning starts in the 60s to near 70 degrees with only a few passing clouds. Expect the day to turn hot and mostly dry, with highs in the low 90s for the Upstate and mid-80s in western North Carolina. Most of the rain will stay south of us, though a stray shower or two can't be ruled out.
Friday looks hot and humid with highs reaching 92 in the Upstate and 86 for the mountains, which is a couple degrees above normal for this time of year. Rain chances should remain fairly low to wrap up the week.
Isolated storms become possible once again late Saturday with highs in the low 90s in the Upstate and mid-80s for the mountains. The better chance for moisture will begin to push in on Sunday, with a scattered to widespread rain chance developing by the afternoon. Highs will still warm to 86-91 area-wide.
Next week looks more active once again, with scattered storms possible each afternoon. Highs will stay closer to normal for this time of year with the added wet weather. holding in the 80s area-wide.
