Occasionally rainy weather will be likely this week, but the weekend is shaping up nicely!
This morning, clouds slowly build with a few light showers or sprinkles possible with temperatures generally in the 40s. Rain becomes a bit more likely this afternoon and tonight, but the intensity of the rain should not be overly heavy. Daytime highs should reach the 50s.
Tuesday brings another chance of rain at times through the day. A few locally heavier downpours are possible as well, and a few rumbles of thunder could be in the mix. Highs will climb into the 60s by afternoon.
Wednesday looks comparatively drier, but there will still be a chance of a few afternoon showers. Another disturbance will bring chilly air, an overcast sky, and a decent chance for rain Thursday. This will clear late Thursday, marking the end of the unsettled stretch of days.
Strong high pressure takes hold for Friday and the weekend, offering up lots of sunshine and slightly below average temperatures for early March.
