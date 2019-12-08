This week will bring unsettling weather in the form of rain, fluctuating temperatures and possible wintry precipitation in the mountains.
Clouds will build back into the area tonight with a stray shower or two possible towards early Monday morning with lows near 40 degrees.
Spotty to scattered showers will be around for the morning commute, and lessen a bit by the evening with highs in the middle 50s.
Rain will pick up in coverage and intensity as the day progresses Tuesday as highs warm into the upper 50s to middle 60s.
A cold front will push the rain out of the area by Wednesday, which on the back side of it could bring some high elevation snow to the mountains.
Besides a few leftover pockets of rain, Wednesday will be drier, but much cooler with highs only reaching the 40s and 50s.
We'll then get a reinforcing shot of cold air thanks to high pressure building from the northeast Thursday which will keep highs in the 40s during the day.
As that is happening, moisture will build back in from the south Thursday night, which could produce an isolated wintry mix of precipitation mainly in the mountains early Friday morning.
It will continue as a cold rain throughout the day for most on Friday and could very well linger into some of Saturday.
Things should start to clear out Sunday with some high elevation snow possible in the higher elevation.
Changes are still possible regarding the late week system as it is still several days away, so be sure to check back in periodically this week to insure you have the newest information.
