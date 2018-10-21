A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the western North Carolina mountains, while a FROST ADVISORY is in effect for the Upstate tonight into Monday morning! This means plants could be in danger, so you'll want to protect them.
With the wind calming down, that will allow low temperatures to cool down more than they did last night, which means lower 30s in the mountains and upper 30s in the Upstate.
At least temperatures will have no trouble rebounding into the lower and middle 60s by Monday afternoon thanks to abundant sunshine.
Monday night will be chilly, but not as much as tonight with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Tuesday will likely be the warmest day of the week as highs reach the upper 60s in the mountains and lower 70s in the Upstate.
A dry punch of cold air will re-invade the area Wednesday into Thursday, which won't bring any rain, but will drop temperatures back into the 50s and 60s Wednesday and Thursday.
Clouds return to the area Thursday ahead of a weak system from the southwest that will bring spotty showers to the Upstate and mountains Friday.
Clouds will stay persistent into next weekend, but with only lingering rain chances and highs in the 50s and 60s.
