Showers will turn into widespread rain in the Upstate this evening with patchy areas of sleet and freezing rain in the mountains tonight.
Spotty light rain will develop this evening, and with temperatures near freezing in the mountains, some pockets of sleet and freezing rain could develop in the high elevations between 8 PM and midnight.
Thus, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for elevations over 2500 feet in Buncombe, Transylvania, Henderson, Polk, Rutherford, McDowell, Yancey and Mitchell Counties until 8 AM Saturday.
For the rest of the area, it'll be scattered showers and pockets of heavy rain throughout most of the night with lows in the middle and upper 30s.
Saturday will begin with lingering showers, but dry up fairly promptly by 10-11 AM.
The rest of the day will be breezy with increasing sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 50s with a northwest wind at 10-20 miles per hour with stronger winds in the higher elevations.
Sunday will be by far our best weather day of the next week with sunshine, highs in the 60s and a calmer wind.
We'll have another quick round of showers Sunday night into early Monday morning which will usher in cooler air again.
Monday will bring highs in the 50s post-morning rain, but expect Tuesday through Thursday to only be in the 40s in the mountains and lower 50s in the Upstate.
We should bounce back to near 60 by Friday as conditions stay dry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.