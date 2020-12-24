It's going to be a very cold Christmas Day across the Upstate and mountains. We'll see a lot of sunshine today but temperatures struggle to near 40 in the Upstate and upper 20s for the mountains. With the wind it'll feel like 20s for the Upstate and single digits and teens for the mountains.
Friday night will be very cold and clear with lows near 20 for the Upstate and low teens in the mountains.
Temperatures start to warm up for the weekend with mid 40s for the Upstate and near 40 for the mountains on Saturday. Sunday we'll see more sunshine with mid 50s for the Upstate and near 50 in the mountains. Lows will be in the 20s with low 30s by Monday morning.
Conditions look dry through Wednesday with some showers possible on Thursday, New Years Eve. Highs will be in the 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s.
