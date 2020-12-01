For this evening expect more cold weather as temperatures fall into the 30s and feeling colder with the wind, into the 20s.
Overnight it will be very cold with lows near 20 in the mountains and mid 20s for the Upstate. Wind chills will be in the 20s with teens for the mountains. Skies will be mostly clear with more clouds and a few flurries for the mountains.
For Wednesday it warms up a bit with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s with upper 40s for the mountains. Wednesday night is another cold one with lows in the 20s. Thursday looks dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s.
A chance of rain returns Friday with highs in the 50s. More showers could occur early Saturday, then it dries out into Sunday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.