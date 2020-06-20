Father’s Day looks mostly dry and HOT before scattered storms return next week.
Father’s Day Sunday looks fairly hot, especially considering how cool it has been lately! Highs will approach 90 degrees in the Upstate and mid 80s for the mountains. Rain should be minimal, with the chance around 20-30% for the mountains - overall, a great day for the pool, lake, or some grilling!
Spotty storms return Monday and Tuesday but will become more widespread by Wednesday as another system moves through. Temperatures stay near average for late June, but the heat could intensity into the lower 90s by Friday.
