Check out the "Pink" super moon tonight. It won't be pink, it's coined from the earliest spring flowers. The weather will be perfect, with mainly clear skies and temperatures settling into the low to mid 50s for the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains.
For Tuesday through Thursday we're looking at temperatures warming from the low to mid 80s for the Upstate, with upper 70s and low 80s in the mountains. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and lower 60s, with 50s in the mountains.
Our next chance for rain comes on Friday. As of now it doesn't look significant, just showers for now. Highs will be in the mid 70s for the Upstate and low 70s for the mountains. At night we'll see colder lows in the 40s for the Upstate and upper 30s in the mountains.
The weekend looks dry and cooler with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, mid to upper 60s in the mountains.
