For the overnight hours we're looking at mostly clear skies and temperatures settling into the upper 50s for the Upstate and mid 50s for the mountains.
This great weather trend will last through Thursday featuring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will take a slightly warmer turn as well, jumping into the 80s region-wide tomorrow and Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s, with upper 50s in the mountains.
Shower chances return Friday. Expect rain to be on and off throughout the day with cooler temperatures from a frontal boundary. High temperatures will be back in the 70s to near 80 for the Upstate and 60s to lower 70s in the Mountains.
At this point the weekend looks pretty good with highs in the 70s for the Upstate and 60s and 70s for the mountains. Lows will 50s, some 40s for the mountains.
