Happy Tuesday everyone! We hope you had a great start to the new week. After a great weather day yesterday, another dose of wonderful weather is in store today. We break down the forecast below.
It’s another fabulous day with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. That sun will warm us up into the upper 70s to lower 80s for the Upstate with temperatures peaking in the middle to upper 70s in the Mountains. Lows tonight drop into the 50s and 60s.
This great weather trend will last through Thursday featuring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will take a warmer turn as well, jumping into the 80s region-wide starting tomorrow and that will also last Wednesday and Thursday.
Shower chances return Friday extending into our morning Saturday. Especially Friday, expect rain to be on and off throughout the day with cooler temperatures. High temperatures will be back in the upper 70s in the Upstate and lower 70s in the Mountains.
Those temperatures will last through the weekend with Sunday being a great day with highs in the 70s.
