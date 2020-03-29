We'll experience one last warm day Monday before temperatures plummet and rain returns Tuesday.
Expect a mostly cloudy night with lows in the upper 40s to middle 50s.
Monday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the 70s to near 80 during the afternoon.
A few stray showers are possible Monday night, but rain will become more scattered and widespread as the day progresses Tuesday.
Expect an overall dreary day as showers become more widespread Tuesday afternoon with highs only reaching the middle to upper 50s.
Showers are likely to continue Tuesday night and possibly linger into Wednesday morning.
Things should dry out Wednesday through the end of the week with temperatures gradually warming back into the 60s and lower 70s.
A few showers return to the area next weekend.
