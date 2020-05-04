Another warm day kicks off the week, with a small chance at a pop up shower/storm. More widespread wet and stormy weather comes in the pre-dawn hours Tuesday.
Sun and clouds starts the day, with a small chance for a stray shower, mainly in the mountains. Temperatures start the day in the 60s, and reach the 70s to mid-80s by the afternoon. A 20% chance for rain continues into the late hours of the day.
Overnight, temperatures drop into the 50s to lower 60s. While the hours pre-midnight should stay fairly quiet, there is a wave of rain and storms expected to roll through before the sun comes up on Tuesday morning. Some of these storms could pack strong wind and widespread downpours, and there is a marginal risk for severe weather.
A few more storms are possible Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning as well, with another chance for severe weather.
Wednesday brings a bit more cloud cover and cooler temperatures in the 60s to mid-70s, with a chance for rain, before the sky clears and it's back to springtime beauty on Thursday.
Thursday's highs reach the 60s to near 70, with a mostly sunny sky.
The next shot at rain and a few storms will come Friday and could linger into early Saturday morning.
Even cooler air will take place for Mother's Day weekend with highs in the 60s to near 70, and morning lows in the 30s and 40s.
