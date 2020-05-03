Expect another warm day Monday with spotty to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms by late Monday into Monday night and Tuesday.
A stray shower or storm is possible along the TN/NC line tonight with the rest of the area remaining dry with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
A leftover shower is possible Monday morning, but the rest of the morning and midday will be warm, and a bit muggier with highs in the middle 70s to lower 80s.
Showers and a few storms are possible during the late afternoon and evening with better coverage of storms Monday night into Tuesday morning.
A few more storms are possible Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning as well.
There's also a very low chance of isolated strong to severe storms (for some hail and gusty wind) during the stretch of Monday night through Wednesday morning.
That will lead to a milder and drier stretch Wednesday and Thursday with sunshine and highs in the 60s to low 70s.
The next shot at rain and a few storms will be Friday and could linger into Saturday morning.
Even cooler air will take its place for Mother's Day weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.
