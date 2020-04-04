Sunday might be a touch cloudier, but not to worry, it'll still be plenty warm outside with a slight chance for an afternoon shower or two.
Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with increasing clouds.
Expect highs to reach the 70s to near 80 Sunday afternoon with an isolated shower or storm by the late afternoon.
Monday will be a bit warmer as highs reach the lower 80s in the Upstate and mid 70s in the mountains with spotty afternoon showers and a few storms.
More organized scattered rain looks to move into the area later in the day Tuesday into Tuesday night.
It should move out by Wednesday morning, which will leave the rest of Wednesday dry and warm with highs in the upper 70s to middle 80s.
Showers will gradually push back into the area Thursday night into Friday, but neither day will be a washout.
The biggest change will be that temperatures will go from the 70s and 80s Thursday to the 50s and 60s Friday.
Next weekend will start off a bit cool, but should be plenty dry with highs in the 60s to near 70.
