Sunday will be warm again with decent sunshine, but with a few afternoon showers and storms to dodge before a slightly cooler start to next week.
Expect a mostly quiet night with a few isolated showers in the mountains and lows in the middle 50s to lower 60s.
Sunday will be similar to Saturday in terms of temperature with highs in the upper 80s in the Upstate and lower 80s in the mountains.
There's also a chance for spotty showers in the afternoon in the mountains with isolated storms in the Upstate.
The front that causes those will usher in cooler air Monday and Tuesday pushing highs back into the middle 70s in the mountains and middle 80s in the Upstate.
After that, more moisture will move in from the southwest which will lead to several days worth of showers from the middle of the week into next weekend.
Expect it to start as isolated to spotty showers Wednesday, but that will turn into scattered to widespread showers Thursday through next weekend.
