Enjoy the above average temperatures Tuesday because it's the last of them we'll see for a while.
Lows tonight will be mild thanks to more cloud cover in the 40s to near 50 degrees.
There's a SLIGHT chance for a stray rain shower or two Tuesday, but safe to say the majority of the area will remain dry.
A reinforcing shot of cold air will move in Tuesday night into Wednesday which will result in a cold windy day with highs in the 40s and lower 50s.
Temperatures Wednesday night/Thursday morning will reach the lower and middle 20s and combined with the wind will result in "fells like" temperatures in the single digits to the 10s in the mountains, which is enough to cause frost bite on exposed skin.
Expect highs to only be in the 40s to near 50 Thursday and Friday as the wind relaxes despite the abundant sunshine.
Our next possible rain-maker arrives over the weekend. It could also allow for some snow to mix in in the mountains. There's still a high level of uncertainty with this forecast. Here's a more detailed look at all the possibilities that could happen with that:
The chance exists for some snow in the western North Carolina mountains from Saturday afternoon into Sunday early, but the Upstate's possibility would be more of a scattered rain in nature, with the very *off* chance at a wintry mix, mainly in the far northern tier.
The various forecast models we look at paint VERY different scenarios, so you'll want to pay attention to adjustments made over the next few days as the forecast becomes more clear.
