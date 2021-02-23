Happy Tuesday! The rain has moved out and the sunshine has arrived! We break down your beautiful forecast below.
Chilly sunshine for the early afternoon, but that won't last long as temperatures climb into the upper 50s to upper 60s across the region. It'll be well above where we should be for this time of year! Expect breezy conditions at times with winds sustained at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts near 25 mph.
The winds will calm tonight with clear skies lasting through the day Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon temperatures will jump back into the 60s and even a few lower 70s, before slightly cooler temperatures return Thursday.
A few clouds will pass by Thursday, while Friday brings us rain. Rain will come through in waves Friday through the weekend.
