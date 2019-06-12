Showers linger this evening, but the good news is Thursday will bring more sunshine and mildly warm temperatures accompanied by a brisk west breeze.
Expect showers to gradually taper off the rest of the evening and overnight with patchy fog to follow and lows in the middle and upper 50s.
Thursday will start with some residual cloud cover, but that will break apart and yield highs in the middle 70s in the mountains and lower and middle 80s in the Upstate.
There will also be a brisk breeze from the west at 10-20 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.
Friday and Saturday bring ALL the sunshine with highs in the lower and middle 80s.
Pop-up afternoon showers and storms become a possibility on Father's Day, but shouldn't become too huge of an issue.
Afternoon rain and storm chances will gradually increase from early to mid next week, but still likely not resulting in any washouts.
